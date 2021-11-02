CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Games on day 1: A shocking public launch

By Chris Burns
 4 days ago
Netflix Games was revealed today for the general public on Android devices of many sorts. Netflix Games at launch is made for mobile smart devices – specifically for Android smartphones and tablets – with precious few titles right out the gate. This new game-serving platform is not separate from the standard Netflix app – it exists within the app you already have downloaded to your device.

Netflix Games released

Netflix made a bold decision with Netflix Games, deciding to go right ahead and jam a brand new form of content right inside their video streaming library. They’ve launched this service for free, for now, allowing users to download their first set of mobile games so long as they’re already a Netflix subscriber.

The games launched with Netflix Games were developed by 3 developers. Among them are BonusXP, Frosty Pop, and a combination effort from Amuzo & Rogue Games. That pair of developers at the end of the list created the game Card Blast. Frosty Pop developed Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops, and BonusXP created the headliner games: Stranger Things: 1984, and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

Inside the regular Netflix app

Netflix released a sort of play-test iteration of Netflix Games earlier this year in Poland, Italy, and Spain. If you live or lived in one of those regions and had a Netflix subscription and the Android app downloaded back at the tail end of September, you might already have some experience playing the games listed above.

If you have the latest version of the Netflix Android app this afternoon, you should see the first selection of games available for download. Android mobile phone users will see a dedicated games row and a games tab. Android tablet uses will see a games option in the categories drop-down menu, as well as a dedicated games row in the general content library.

Not for the kids, yet

Kids profiles will not be able to access this first pack of games. This set of games is currently protected with the same PIN access system as adult accounts in the Netflix app. A single Netflix account can allow multiple devices to download this first pack of games, but there is an upper limit – just as there is a limit to the number of devices one account can play content with at one time.

Mobile and Android only?

At the moment it would appear that Netflix is only focusing in mobile games that work on Android devices. Given Apple’s rules with downloadable content and app stores within their App Store, it’s unlikely we’ll see Netflix Games on iOS or iPadOS any time soon, if ever.

Related
SlashGear

Netflix US gets three Hwang Dong-hyuk movies amid Squid Game hype

Netflix viewers around the world were introduced to South Korean director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk via his astronomically popular streaming series Squid Game. Perhaps hoping to capitalize on the show’s ongoing success, Netflix has made three movies from the director available to its subscribers in the US — though don’t expect anything similar to the bloody game show.
MOVIES
SlashGear

Latest New World update has good news for broke players, bad news for gold sellers

Overnight, New World received its weekly update, and there were some big changes contained in this one. While we received the usual round of bug fixes, Amazon also implemented some changes concerning the gold cost of attribute respecs and the Azoth cost of weapon skill tree respecs, meaning that players should be able to change their builds much more frequently. In addition, Amazon detailed some measures it’s implementing to combat all of the gold sellers players have undoubtedly seen in chat.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Mobile Games#Android App#Netflix Games#Amuzo Rogue Games#Bonusxp
arcamax.com

Netflix launches into video games for Android with titles including 'Stranger Things'

Netflix Inc., the video-streaming giant, began its expected foray into video games with the introduction of five mobile games, playable initially on Android devices. The titles are included in a Netflix subscription, and there’ll be no advertising or additional purchases required, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, said Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Netflix fails to read the room in launching its new video game platform

The dream of a “Netflix of gaming” has long been the most exciting prospect in the industry, and now Netflix itself has finally entered the gaming space with its own games service. At this point, we’ve already seen some of the biggest companies in the world try and enter the gaming space — and universally fail. Even companies that are focused on games, such as Sony, haven’t fully cracked the nut that is a successful game streaming platform.
VIDEO GAMES
