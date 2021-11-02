Netflix Games on day 1: A shocking public launch

Netflix Games was revealed today for the general public on Android devices of many sorts. Netflix Games at launch is made for mobile smart devices – specifically for Android smartphones and tablets – with precious few titles right out the gate. This new game-serving platform is not separate from the standard Netflix app – it exists within the app you already have downloaded to your device.

Netflix Games released

Netflix made a bold decision with Netflix Games, deciding to go right ahead and jam a brand new form of content right inside their video streaming library. They’ve launched this service for free, for now, allowing users to download their first set of mobile games so long as they’re already a Netflix subscriber.

The games launched with Netflix Games were developed by 3 developers. Among them are BonusXP, Frosty Pop, and a combination effort from Amuzo & Rogue Games. That pair of developers at the end of the list created the game Card Blast. Frosty Pop developed Teeter Up and Shooting Hoops, and BonusXP created the headliner games: Stranger Things: 1984, and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

Inside the regular Netflix app

Netflix released a sort of play-test iteration of Netflix Games earlier this year in Poland, Italy, and Spain. If you live or lived in one of those regions and had a Netflix subscription and the Android app downloaded back at the tail end of September, you might already have some experience playing the games listed above.

If you have the latest version of the Netflix Android app this afternoon, you should see the first selection of games available for download. Android mobile phone users will see a dedicated games row and a games tab. Android tablet uses will see a games option in the categories drop-down menu, as well as a dedicated games row in the general content library.

Not for the kids, yet

Kids profiles will not be able to access this first pack of games. This set of games is currently protected with the same PIN access system as adult accounts in the Netflix app. A single Netflix account can allow multiple devices to download this first pack of games, but there is an upper limit – just as there is a limit to the number of devices one account can play content with at one time.

Mobile and Android only?

At the moment it would appear that Netflix is only focusing in mobile games that work on Android devices. Given Apple’s rules with downloadable content and app stores within their App Store, it’s unlikely we’ll see Netflix Games on iOS or iPadOS any time soon, if ever.