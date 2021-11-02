Time to get excited about UB Women’s Basketball

Is there any reason to believe Towns wants to leave Minnesota? Krawczynski: Not at the moment, no. Towns is in his seventh season with the Timberwolves. He has said many times that he wants to win in Minnesota and doesn’t want to go elsewhere to do it, including at the end of last season when he said he hoped to have a career like Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan, two decades with one team. That said, there are those around the league who are watching his situation closely. Towns has had six GMs and five head coaches since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2015. The Wolves have made the playoffs just once in his time here. If you’re looking for the next star player to want to move, he would be high on a lot of lists. But every chance he has been given to express frustration, including today, he has been adamant that he is on board and wants to be a part of the solution in Minnesota.

