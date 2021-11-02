CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

USD 308 board tables discussion on governance platform

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education tabled further discussion on its governance platform during a special meeting on Monday. Back in June, the board approved the proposal to change...

Hutch Post

USD 313 School Board to meet Monday

BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 School Board will have a full agenda Monday. The board will go over several personnel matters as part of the consent agenda. The board will also get an update of the new AdAstra Virtual School that was started by the district this year.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

KSF board meets Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will meet on Tuesday. The board will go over the minutes from the meetings held during the fair in September and will also hear the various staff reports. The board will also get an update on three building projects, including the expo...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Couchman: New board member will have lots to learn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman noted that they do have one new board member after Tuesday's elections, as Robin Swanson was elected. "The Kansas Association of School Boards offers a conference just for that," Couchman said. "We encourage the new board members to attend that and I go with them. We also ask them to come and kind of observe a board meeting, so they understand how process works. It's really important that they fit into the culture. It's just like anything. You bring somebody on to your team, right? They need to understand the culture and be a positive contributing member of that."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

SCKEDD continuing work to improve housing in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council heard a presentation at their last meeting from the South Central Kansas Economic Development District. "Really, SCKEDD's considered the premier housing grant writer and administrator in the state of Kansas," said Bill Lampe, Program Director for SCKEDD. "We do, obviously, the inspections and really kind of, walk the process all the way through. Through the most recent years, Hutchinson and SCKEDD have really developed great partnerships with those funding partners at Topeka. We really just appreciate working with the community."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Tallman named Assistant Controller at HRHS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare Systems announced Thursday that Weston Tallman has been hired as Assistant Controller for the Finance Department. Tallman grew up in Hutchinson and is a 2004 graduate of Trinity Catholic High School. He attended Hutchinson Community College before graduating from Friends University in Wichita. Tallman’s accomplishments include bachelor's and master’s degrees in Business Administration.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas City leaders rescind mask mandate outside of schools

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council has rescinded its order requiring masks in public places to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but masks will still be required for both kids and adults in schools, and private businesses still can choose to require them. The City Council...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Teufel: Businesses want to expand, but need workers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson and Reno County are continuing to have the same workforce issues as the rest of the country. "We have started a Greater Hutch jobs portal on our greaterhutch.com website," said Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel. "That's our economic development focused website. If you go to that site and you go to job portal, we do have some specific jobs that have just been posted recently."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chamber annual meeting tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tonight is the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting. "We knew when we were planning this, we needed more room to spread out than normal," said Chamber CEO Debra Teufel. "We booked the Meadowlark Building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. It's a great venue. We will have about 1000 people gather. That starts with a Business Expo that we have always done, even when we were at the Sports Arena, for our members. That will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then, by ticket only, the annual dinner of our Chamber membership."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Buhler Grade School will implement masks through Nov. 17

BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman released a message to Buhler Grade School parents Wednesday afternoon. The active case count at that building is now 19, up 12 since last Friday, with 5 Wednesday alone. Because of the increased numbers, all staff and students (and visitors) will...
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Rate of active COVID cases climbing again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The number of active COIVID cases jumped by 37 since Monday, forcing Buhler USD 313 to go to remote learning at one building and implementing restrictions at another. As of Thursday, the active case count stands at 217, up from 180 on Monday. The number of new...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 Gov. Kelly encourages schools to hold COVID vaccine clinics

TOPEKA— Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas will encourage its public schools to hold clinics for vaccinating children ages 5 through 11 against COVID-19. She said Wednesday during the Safer Classrooms Workgroup virtual meeting that some doses already have arrived in the state. Kansas expects to receive nearly 128,000 doses of a vaccine for younger children manufactured by Pfizer by next week.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

