USD 308 board tables discussion on governance platform

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tonight is the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting. "We knew when we were planning this, we needed more room to spread out than normal," said Chamber CEO Debra Teufel. "We booked the Meadowlark Building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. It's a great venue. We will have about 1000 people gather. That starts with a Business Expo that we have always done, even when we were at the Sports Arena, for our members. That will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then, by ticket only, the annual dinner of our Chamber membership."
