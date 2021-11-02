USD 308 board tables discussion on governance platform

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman noted that they do have one new board member after Tuesday's elections, as Robin Swanson was elected. "The Kansas Association of School Boards offers a conference just for that," Couchman said. "We encourage the new board members to attend that and I go with them. We also ask them to come and kind of observe a board meeting, so they understand how process works. It's really important that they fit into the culture. It's just like anything. You bring somebody on to your team, right? They need to understand the culture and be a positive contributing member of that."

