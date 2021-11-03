CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

5 events honoring veterans around Hall County

 10 days ago
Army veteran Alvin Clifton salutes Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, during the annual Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church. - photo by Scott Rogers

The COVID-19 pandemic may have halted the corporate celebration of veterans in 2020, but this year Hall County is coming together to honor its own men and women who’ve served in a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Officially observed on Thursday, Nov. 11, some events are getting an early start on honoring veterans.

Details for Lakewood Baptist Church’s annual Veterans Day event are still being confirmed. In the meantime, here are five events that are celebrating veterans in Hall this year.

Dahlonega Veterans Day Parade

Veterans will be celebrated up and down the streets of downtown Dahlonega Saturday, Nov. 6, during the Dahlonega Veterans Day Parade. Hosted by the Dahlonega-Lumpkin Veterans Committee, the parade will commence at 10 a.m., moving from Courthouse Hill to Park Street. University of North Georgia cadets, Lumpkin County High School JROTC and the school’s marching band will march to tunes of patriotic songs. Local veterans will be included in the parade to be recognized for their service. Memorial markers will also be placed throughout the downtown area to pay tribute to those who have served.

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 6

Where: 1 Public Square, Dahlonega

Believers Concert Band Veterans Concert

After a long year without music, the Believers Concert Band is back to performing with two honorary Veterans Day concerts to pay tribute to local veterans. The band will be performing “Songs of America” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the American Legion Post 7 outdoor pavilion, and again at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Gainesville First United Methodist Church. The concerts will include marches, Big Band tunes and other patriotic songs to honor and give thanks to all veterans. Those attending the Nov. 6 performance are encouraged to come with a chair in tow, as seating will be outdoors on the grass.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 6 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11

Where: 2343 Riverside Drive, Gainesville (Nov. 6) and 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville (Nov. 11)

University of North Georgia Veterans Appreciation Week

The University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus will be honoring veterans in the community and its own student body with a weeklong series of events. The week kicks off Monday, Nov. 8, with a clothing drive for American Veterans, which donates to veterans in need. There will also be a veterans appreciation breakfast on Nov. 9, a career readiness workshop on Nov. 10 and a veterans resource fair on Nov. 11. A roll call to commemorate the service of both veterans and active duty troops will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of the Student Center on the Gainesville campus.

When: Nov. 8-12

Where: 2622 Mathis Dr., Oakwood

City of Lula Veterans Day Celebration

The city of Lula’s annual Veterans Day Celebration will commence at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in partnership with the Lula Belton Historical Society. Held at the Lula Veterans Park, the event will include patriotic songs from Area Singers and Lula Elementary, a performance by the Hall County Sheriff's Office Color Guard and a speech by retired 1st Sgt. David Wiles.

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 11

Where: 6007 Main St., Lula

