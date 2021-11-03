Woman charged in North Hall crash that killed Dawsonville man

A Dahlonega woman was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide after a Sunday, Oct. 31, wreck in North Hall that killed a Dawsonville passenger, according to authorities.

Reyna Aguilar, 29, was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where she is being held on a $22,390 bond.

Georgia State Patrol said Aguilar was heading south in a Chevy Silverado around 12:20 p.m. Sunday on Thompson Bridge Road at Rufus Bryant Road.

Billy Lewis Waters, 38, of Dahlonega, had stopped in the southbound lane to make a left turn onto Rufus Bryant Road, state patrol said.

State patrol said Aguilar “never slowed down” and struck Waters’ Chevrolet S10 pickup in the rear. Waters’ passenger, David Norrell, 58, of Dawsonville, was pronounced dead at the scene, state patrol said.

Aguilar and Waters were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.

State patrol said alcohol was not a suspected factor but instead “speed and inattention” caused the crash.

The crash and incident reports were incomplete Tuesday, Nov. 2.

No attorney information for Aguilar was available Tuesday from Magistrate Court officials.