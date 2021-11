Raleigh, N.C. — The workers who have kept GoRaleigh buses moving throughout the pandemic are now in a drive for incentives from the city for their efforts. Members of Local 1328 of the Amalgamated Transit Union want Raleigh to use $23 million in federal pandemic relief money to pay time-and-a-half "hazard pay" to GoRaleigh drivers, mechanics and cleaning crews. They also are pressing for an additional 80 hours of sick leave for those workers in case they contract COVID-19 or have mental health issues.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO