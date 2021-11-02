CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Mammography van accepting local appointments

By The Blade
 4 days ago

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van will be visiting several metro Toledo locations during upcoming days, but appointments are required for all screenings, the company announced.

The van will be stationed at Mercy Health’s Point/Shoreland Family Medicine facility, 2755 Shoreland Ave., Toledo, on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Premier Bank, 601 Clinton St., Defiance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Next week’s schedule includes Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Mercy Health Oregon Clinic, 3841 Navarre Ave.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Old West End Community Health Center, 2244 Collingwood Blvd.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mercy Health Swanton Primary Care, 22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton; and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mercy Health Jefferson Family Medicine, 2200 Jefferson Ave.

Income-eligible patients may be able to get screened at no cost.

