Public Safety

ISIS Attack On Kabul Hospital Leaves 7 Dead, 16 Wounded

By Associated Press
newsy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISIS militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen ISIS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer....

Reuters

U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan and remains deeply concerned about al Qaeda's ongoing presence there, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Monday. West spoke to reporters by telephone from Brussels, where...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
WORLD
dallassun.com

India condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' at Kabul hospital

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India condemned the "horrendous terrorist attack" at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable. Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Thursday said...
WORLD
BBC

Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

Afghanistan's ex-finance minister has blamed the government's fall on corrupt officials who invented "ghost soldiers" and took payments from the Taliban. Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government's books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Afghan villagers accept Taliban rule with one demand: Girls must attend school

Mina Ahmed, 45, smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-damaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her worn hands are bandaged with plastic scraps and elastic bands. But she welcomes the new era of peace under the Taliban. She was once worried about the group’s severe style of...
WORLD
AFP

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day entering Iran: aid group

Up to 5,000 Afghan refugees a day are crossing into neighbouring Iran, compounding the already heavy burden it faces hosting an estimated 3.6 million Afghans, a relief group said Wednesday. The council said it was estimated that at least 300,000 Afghans had crossed into Iran since the Taliban entered Kabul as US-led troops withdrew in August. 
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. Samad told AFP at the border he was beaten by Iranian authorities in a migrant detention camp because he had no money to pay for his deportation.
IMMIGRATION
raventribune.com

The difficult life of Afghan refugees in Turkey

MOr half a century ago, Anatolian settlers migrated to this area north of Fort Hill, Ankara, in search of work. Today, every second person living on Altindak Street is from Afghanistan. The simple cesspool houses built by immigrants at that time still stretch sloping. In most parts of Ankara they have been replaced by modern apartment buildings, but here they are inhabited by Afghans. Because living anywhere in Ankara is not cheap. Five hundred Afghan families can rent. Mustafa earns his living at the end of a back alley. Young Afghanistan starts his work at six in the morning and turns off the light at nine in the evening. Every day he bakes 1,500 Afghanistan-style flatbreads in a stone oven, earning the equivalent of 250 euros a month.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Taliban replace statue of Hazara leader in Bamiyan with Koran

The Taliban have replaced the statue of a Hazara leader declared a national martyr by the former government with a replica of the Koran, Bamiyan residents said Thursday -- a move they warned could trigger violence. "Yesterday, they completely removed the statue and replaced it with a replica of the Koran," said Abdul Danishyar, a civil society activist in Bamiyan. 
RELIGION
AFP

At least three killed in Afghan mosque blast

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State activity, officials said. The blast -- for which no group has yet claimed responsibility -- underscores one of the many challenges facing the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, with the UN warning the country is also on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It happened during Friday prayers in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, near the border with Pakistan. "I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities," a Taliban official told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY

