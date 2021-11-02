CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Fortune Talks New Album, Live Talent Show & Sugar Vs. Salt On Grits

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

With just days before the premiere of his new single, “Never Let Me Down,” GRAMMY-nominated gospel singer James Fortune is prepping for a new chapter in his career with the release of an upcoming album in 2022. We got the talented musician to...

blackchronicle.com

