James Fortune Talks New Album, Live Talent Show & Sugar Vs. Salt On Grits

Björk has started to talk about her next album, which will be her first since 2017’s Utopia. In a new interview (as pointed out by a Björk fanpage) that will air prior to some livestreamed performances with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, she said that the new album will be ideal for clubbing in the living room, a restriction brought about because of the pandemic. She said it’s “for people who are making clubs at home in their living room, restricted to their ‘Christmas bubble.'” She compared the sound of the album to “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by ten o’clock, done with the dancing and everything.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO