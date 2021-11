BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Macy's is spreading Christmas cheer by donating $1 to Make-A-Wish Idaho for every letter to Santa it receives. The money will go towards granting the wishes of children fighting critical illnesses. Macy's will donate up to $1 million, based on the number of letters people write. During National Believe Week, Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, Macy's will double its donations to $2 per letter, bringing the maximum donation up to $2 million.

