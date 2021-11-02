CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julian Edelman Needs Your Help With Relatable Fantasy Football Problems

By Jason Hall
WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMN2_0ckbrbzE00
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman may be excelling in his transition from NFL wide receiver to on-air analyst , but he's clearly struggling in a new hobby: fantasy football enthusiast.

The three-time Super Bowl champion apparently just started playing fantasy football during his first season away from the game, tweeting, "I feel like the new kid in school here, someone help," along with a photo of the roster of his 2-6-0 fantasy team, which shows several players on a bye week, facing unfavorable matchups or, in one specific case, dealing with a significant.

Apparently, Edelman put his faith into longtime former teammate and friend Tom Brady 's newer teammates as Tampa Bay Buccaneers starters Mike Evans and Ronald Jones II are both included in his lineup, but now leave an opening at both the wide receiver and running back positions with Tampa on a bye.

That problem is even greater with Christian McCaffrey , likely Edelman's first pick, on the injured reserve list -- therefore, unable to replace Jones -- and still taking up a roster spot on his bench.

Yahoo Fantasy Sports' verified Twitter account posted among the numerous responses to Edelman's tweet suggesting, "Get a time machine and go back to your draft."

It is worth noting that Edelman's team, at least, has a great fantasy football name of " Ernie Adams Fami11y," a nod to both the longtime Patriots executive, the classic television show/film and his own jersey number.

Comments / 0

Related
PatsFans.com

ICYMI: Chris Hogan Retires From NFL, Julian Edelman Reacts Over Twitter

Over the weekend, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Hogan elected to retire from the NFL following a brief comeback this fall. A 10-year veteran who most notably helped the New England Patriots win two Super Bowl titles decided to walk away despite winning a roster spot in New Orleans this past summer after a year away from the sport playing professional lacrosse.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Look: Julian Edelman’s Tweet About Tom Brady Went Viral

Tom Brady made a special appearance on ESPN’s ManningCast on Monday night with a backwards hat. For some reason, NFL fans couldn’t get enough of his outfit choice. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman couldn’t help but make a joke about Brady’s backwards hat. During the ManningCast on...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Julian Edelman Can’t Believe Bill Belichick Smiled After Beating The Jets

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman has been a part of many regular-season wins in New England. He’s not sure he’s seen anything like what happened on Sunday. On “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+, the highlights from Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game featured numerous clips of Bill Belichick mic’d up. While Belichick was his usual self on the sidelines during the game, it was his smile while talking to special teams coordinator Cam Achord toward the very end of the game that left Edelman feeling stunned.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman had epic response to Patriots win over Chargers

Retired New England Patriots receiver and Inside the NFL analyst Julian Edelman couldn’t have been more spot on about his former team. Edelman had a simple two-word tweet to describe the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by a 27-24 margin. The win gave New England their second victory in a row, and put them at an even 4-4 on the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Yahoo Fantasy Sports#Twitter#Patriots
PatsFans.com

Social Media Roundup: Julian Edelman, Retired Patriots Celebrate Halloween

Sunday marked Halloween, and although the current team didn’t have time to celebrate the holiday with their families while on the road in Los Angeles, a few now-retired players shared how their day was going over social media. Julian Edelman shared this photo of himself dressed up as Peter Pan...
NFL
nbcboston.com

Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi React to Patriots' Upset of Chargers

Edelman, Bruschi react to Patriots' huge road win over Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are very much still alive. The Patriots went into Los Angeles on Sunday and upset a talented Chargers team, intercepting quarterback Justin Herbert twice in a 27-24 victory. It was...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Julian Edelman reveals his fantasy team name is too perfect

Even when Julian Edelman’s a little frustrated with how his New England Patriots are playing, he never strays too far from home. That much is clear from his newfound role as “designated Patriots homer/rep” on Inside the NFL, which was foreshadowed by the way he left the league behind. To announce his retirement, Edelman positioned himself on the field at Gillette Stadium to welcome the next opportunity.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
819
Followers
379
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy