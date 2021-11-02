CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSP releases 911 call of altercation at County Attorney’s office

By CARLA SLAVEY Commonwealth Journal
 4 days ago
The Kentucky State Police released the 911 call made last Wednesday concerning the altercation between Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield and defense attorney Greg Ousley.

On the recording, a woman can be heard requesting an officer respond to Martin’s Maple Street office because “an attorney has got ahold of Mr. Hatfield and we’re trying to break them up.”

The woman goes on to identify the other attorney as Ousley, and says the two were fighting at the time of the call, although by the end of the call she says that the altercation had calmed down.

KSP is investigating the incident but has yet to release any information on it or possible motive for why it took place. No charges have been filed at this time.

Last week, a third party reportedly told County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley that Ousley initially made contact with Hatfield. Then Tom Reed, a detective for Hatfield’s office, intervened.

Sources within the legal community said that all three men suffered minor injuries. Reed and Hatfield reportedly refused transport by Somerset-Pulaski EMS but were seen by a local urgent care facility for minor injuries.

According to 911 Director Aaron Ross, the call from Martin’s Office came in at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday.

By 11:17 a.m., Ousley was in the Pulaski County District courtroom of Judge Katie Sloan, defending a client during a hearing, according to the timestamp on a video from the Pulaski County Judicial Center.

During the course of that hearing, Judge Slone was made aware of the altercation at the County Attorney’s office.

On the video, timestamped 11:45 a.m., Judge Slone can be heard telling Ousley she didn’t want to proceed with the hearing if Ousley had been hit in the head, and asked Ousley if he was sure he was in his “right mind.”

Ousley assured her that he was.

“Are you?” she asked.

“Yes,” he responded.

“Are you sure?” she asked again.

“Yes. I’ve been hit a lot harder,” he said.

She then asked a third time, and Ousley responded, “Yes, thank you, Your Honor.”

