Somerset woman injured in Ky. 914 wreck

A Somerset woman was airlifted from the scene of a Monday afternoon accident after being ejected from her vehicle.

According to Ferguson Police Chief Anthony Phillips, Denetta Cornett, 55, received head injuries in the wreck which required her to be flown to a Lexington-area hospital.

Phillips said he was unsure of which hospital the patient was taken to. A UK Medical Center spokesperson said Tuesday that there was no patient by that name in their directory.

The accident took place around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Ky. 914 and Rush Branch Road.

Phillips reported that Cornett was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler west on Ky. 914 and attempted to cross the eastbound lane onto Rush Branch Road (Jarvis Avenue).

As she attempted to cross, she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling eastbound on Ky. 914. That vehicle was being driven by Eric Williams, 30, of Somerset.

The impact caused Cornett to be ejected from her vehicle. Phillips said it appeared that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Neither Williams nor any of the three passengers in his vehicle were reported as being injured, Phillips said.

Ferguson Police were assisted at the scene by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the Ferguson Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.