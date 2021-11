Alt-J shared a new single, “Get Better.” The song will land on the UK rockers’ forthcoming album, The Dream, due out on February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Atlantic. alt-J heralded The Dream in September with the video for the lead single “U&Me.” The trio now follow with “Get Better,” which “is the stirring centerpiece of The Dream, and one the band’s most emotionally resonant songs to-date,” press materials for the single noted. “alt-J peel away the dense layers of sound that they are known for, leaving lead singer Joe Newman’s vocal next to a plaintive solo guitar and harmonies from bandmate Gus Unger-Hamilton.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO