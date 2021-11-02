CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Williams wins Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week Award

By John Williams
 4 days ago
The awards keep rolling in for Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams. After netting the Big 12 offensive player of the week award for his efforts against Texas Tech, Williams received the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the week award.

Williams is well on his way to inserting himself into the conversation of every significant individual award if he keeps up what he’s been doing over the last month.

Since taking over as the quarterback during the Texas game, Williams has thrown 14 touchdowns. He also has four rushing touchdowns and is currently Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterback through week nine of the season.

Caleb Williams has only one interception to his 18 combined touchdowns, 17 since the Texas game. Averaging 4.25 combined touchdown since taking over in the Red River Showdown, if he were to keep that pace, Williams is on pace for 35 combined touchdowns through the Big 12 championship. If the Sooners can make it into the college football playoff, he’ll flirt with 40 combined passing and rushing touchdowns.

That would be an incredible feat considering he’s only played significantly in the last four games, making just three starts.

The games get more challenging after the bye against Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State, but Caleb Williams has risen to the occasion of every challenge thus far. There’s no reason to think he won’t step up and overcome the obstacles that await him.

Williams is already a semifinalist for the national Davey O’Brien Award, which you could have a say in. All you have to do is like the awards posts on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, and you can vote for Caleb Williams to win the award.

There’s no telling where this season will end up, but Caleb Williams has already made it a memorable one. “Championship November” has a chance to be a special month for him and the program if they’re able to remain undefeated through the difficult challenges that lie ahead.

He’s just scratching the surface of the player he could be, and every practice rep and snap in a game is going to help him improve upon an already stellar start to his Oklahoma Sooners career.

