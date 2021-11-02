Framingham To Host North Quincy Friday Night

MILTON – The Framingham State women’s basketball team opened up their 2021-22 season with an 84-41 win over Curry in non-conference action Friday evening in Milton. The Rams scored the first point of the game on a Camille Desrochers (Westford.) free throw, the Colonels answered with two free throws of their own which then prompted an 18-0 run for the Rams and they would never look back.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO