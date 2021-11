There is still quite a bit of football left this season for Rutgers. Thus far, it has been a tale of two seasons as Rutgers emerged victorious in its first three games and then succumbed to four straight losses. Looking ahead, the Scarlet Knights have five more chances to get into the win column and improve their current 3-4 record. The next opportunity will come on Saturday against a 3-5 Illinois team that is fresh off an upset win at Penn State.

