LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after the loss to Alabama. Here's everything he had to say after the game to reporters. Opening statement: "I want to compliment our team for how hard we played. I truly thought we were the better team tonight, but we just came up a couple plays short. I wish we would've had a better plan on offense, especially in the second half. We had opportunities to score, we didn't. I got to take that responsibility. I wish we could have put our guys in better position to win."

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO