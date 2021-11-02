CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency On Edens Expressway And Crashing Into Nearby Lagoon

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver is dead after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a lagoon off the Edens Expressway in north suburban Northbrook.

Illinois State Police said a driver veered off the roadway on Interstate 94 near Dundee Road in Northbrook around 3:30 p.m. due to a medical emergency, and ended up in a nearby lagoon.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further information was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

