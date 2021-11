This one stings more than the rest, I think we can all agree on that. Losing to Tennessee is never fun, but losing in that sort of fashion was heartbreaking, and a bit debilitating looking ahead. Kentucky Football went from 6-0 to dropping three in a row. The final three regular-season games will favor the ‘Cats, but those games once viewed as automatic wins are going to make for some seriously sweaty palms. Finishing 9-3 on the year is a definite possibility, but it would almost feel like a disappointment considering how high this group was after back-to-back wins over Florida and LSU. UK needs statement victories to close out the season.

