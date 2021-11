Mega, a junior from Glen Allen, Va., put together an eight-point week to close the regular season and begin the ODAC Tournament. In the regular season finale, Mega put one in the upper corner from the top the penalty box in the 11th minute for the first goal in a 6-1 victory over Bridgewater. That win locked up the second seed in the ODAC Tournament. In Lynchburg's quarterfinal tilt against seventh-seeded Shenandoah, Mega registered the seventh multi-goal game of his career with his first collegiate hat trick to lead Lynchburg to a 4-0 victory. His goals came in the 19th, 65th, and 68th minutes as he tallied the first, third, and fourth goals for Lynchburg. For the season, Mega is fourth in the ODAC with 25 points 11 goals (3rd) and three assists. He has scored at least one goal in seven of his past 10 games played.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO