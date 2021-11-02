CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with schizophrenia disappears from Southfield group home

By Amy Lange
Cover picture for the articleByron Johnson vanished two weeks ago....

'A hellish 2 weeks': Family desperate to find man with mental illness missing from Southfield group home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been two weeks since 38-year-old Byron Johnson left the group home where he lives in Southfield. Johnson walked away from the home near the Lodge Freeway and 9 Mile Road on Oct. 19. His family said he left with none of his belongings, and they are worried, describing the time since he disappeared as "a hellish two weeks."
