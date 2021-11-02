Man with schizophrenia disappears from Southfield group home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 8-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped has been safely found in Michigan. According to Pittsburgh Police, 8-year-old Delon Napper was found in Detroit. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police) On Friday, an alert was issued by police that the boy was taken from his mom’s house by a person who does not have custody of the child. Police said Napper was with his father’s girlfriend, Auja Pettyway, and possibly his dad, Troy Graham-Napper. Police say Troy-Graham Napper was arrested by Michigan State Police on a warrant for interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO