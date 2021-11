The grounds where the United Tribes Technical College is located started out in 1895 as a United States military outpost. It was built as Fort Lincoln to be a replacement for Fort Yates and to take the role of the former Fort Lincoln that had been on the west side of the Missouri River. Over decades it has served many purposes the most nefarious is its role in imprisoning Japanese and Germans men who had been captured during the war or in many cases had renounced their US citizenship as a reaction to the war. The German American Internee Association claims that .from 1939-1946, over two thousand Germans and eighteen hundred Japanese men had passed through the gate of the former Fort Lincoln. A gate that stands to this day at UTTC.

