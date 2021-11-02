CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Holiday Gifts & Decor To Order Now

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut it does look like the supply chain...

www.romper.com

Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Pumpkin#Holiday Gifts Decor
panolian.com

Ornamental peppers have use as holiday decoration

As an ornamental horticulture guy, I’m always thinking about how to expand or extend the usefulness of our landscape and garden plants. I’ve been toying with a nontraditional use for ornamental peppers. This is a group of attractive plants many of us grow during the summer. They come in a...
AGRICULTURE
PopSugar

5 Creative Ways to Decorate Small Spaces For the Holidays

Trying to configure holiday decor in a small space can be tricky. It needs to strike the right balance: you want to maximize the space you have in a way that doesn’t interfere with your day-to-day routine. Luckily, all it really takes are a few strategic design choices and some decorations from Lowe’s. Whether you’re decking out a console table in the entryway or a bookshelf in the bedroom, there are plenty of spots throughout the home where you can incorporate festive decor. Scroll through to find our space-saving solutions so you can indulge in holiday cheer, regardless of your square footage.
INTERIOR DESIGN
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Let me decorate early for the holidays in peace

It’s difficult to get excited about a lot of things these days. Without going into any detail—as I’m sure none of us need any reminding—the world hasn’t seemed like a fun place to be for a while now. Despite the chaotic hustle and bustle of our lives, I know many...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets Make Perfect Holiday Gifts -- Get Up to 50% Off Now

Cozy season is officially here and Nordstrom Rack is ready to help! The cooler days and nights are officially amongst us, so there's no better time to shop for the best cozy home items at the Nordstrom Rack Sale. Shoppers can get up to 60% off cozy home items for the fall and holiday season including our favorite celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams. Currently, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 50% off select Barefoot Dreams items. Whether you want throw blanket or candles to cozy up the home, the Nordstrom Rack Sale has it all!
SHOPPING
ABC 15 News

Amazon has holiday gift and holiday prep tips

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some fantastic gift ideas, reminding us it's never too early to start your holiday shopping!. Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever, unveiling Black Friday-worthy deals giving customers access to shop and save...
INTERNET
westchesterfamily.com

Best Gifts for Teachers: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

As the Holiday season quickly approaches, it becomes time to make lists and check them twice of who we need to buy gifts for this year. The one person you realize you cannot forget is your child’s teacher. To read all the gifts for Best Gifts for Teachers visit our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigcountryhomepage.com

Grace Museum to host holiday decor classes in November

The Grace Museum is offering two classes this November to help you make your own holiday decor. We take a look at an example of what you can create. HOMEMADE FOR THE HOLIDAYS: DOOR DECOR WREATH-MAKING. Thursday, November 4. 6 PM – 8 PM. Get your home ready for the...
ABILENE, TX
visitmadison.org

Merry Madison Holiday Decorating Contest

Thank you for your interest in adding to all the merriment in Madison! Please register at the bottom and be sure to read up on the contest details. This contest is brought to you by Nights before Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes. Registration: To participate in this contest and be...
LIFESTYLE
WISH-TV

Creative baby shower ideas from gifts to decor

With new babies arriving, it means showers and trying to figure out a gift or hosting and trying to be creative for both. Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert, joined us today with some great gift ideas for guests, as well as smart hosting ideas for the best shower experience for everyone!
SHOPPING
modpodgerocksblog.com

Halloween Mason Jars for Decor or Gifts

Learn how to decorate Halloween mason jars, for unique decor or a special gift idea! Great for bringing holiday charm to your home. Get over 45 projects you’ll love to make. There’s this awesome thing that happens around the holidays that I like to call “mason jar crafting.” Sure, you can make stuff with mason jars any time of year, but Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas seem to be the most conducive to busting them out of your stash to make something awesome.
LIFESTYLE
thezoereport.com

All Your Holiday Decorating Needs Are On Sale At Pottery Barn Right Now

Like Valentine’s Day gifts and Halloween candy, holiday decor typically goes on sale about 24 hours after the holiday itself. Therefore, if you want to get it at a discount, you have to plan *seriously* far ahead. With the chaos that comes with the end of the year, though, that’s not always feasible — leaving most people with no option but to buy their wreaths, dinnerware, and other festive accessories at their full prices. Fortunately, though, there are some rare exceptions to this timeline, one of which is happening now. That would be Pottery Barn’s fall warehouse sale, which features a massive inventory and a surprisingly good selection of seasonal decor.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

This Year's Holiday Shipping Delays Mean You Should Start Shopping for Gifts Now

Every year, last-minute holiday shoppers find themselves in a mad scramble to hit "add to cart," only to be deflated by those little red letters at checkout: "expected to ship in 5-7 business days." But this year, it's looking like even shoppers who like to plan ahead will find themselves disappointed, thanks to global supply chain issues and resulting holiday shipping delays.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

Actually-Great Holiday Cards From Amazon To Add To Your Order Now

Addressing a present with a last-minute “To, From” that you write with a Sharpie on wrapping paper is sooo 2020. This year, you’re not just buying your present early, you’re gearing up to attach personalized holiday cards with each gift you give. And because you’re already doing most of your holiday shopping on Amazon anyway (we see you), throwing some cards into the cart just saves you time.
SHOPPING
This Old House

Best Home Decor Gifts of 2021

Whether they’re moving into a new home or redecorating their current one, home decor can make your loved one’s house feel more welcoming. Depending on the preferences of your friend or family member, home decor items may be purely decorative or stylish, and practical. The This Old House Reviews Team has researched the best home decor gifts on Amazon to help you find the perfect present for everyone on your list.
INTERIOR DESIGN

