10 Holiday Gifts & Decor To Order Now

Like Valentine’s Day gifts and Halloween candy, holiday decor typically goes on sale about 24 hours after the holiday itself. Therefore, if you want to get it at a discount, you have to plan *seriously* far ahead. With the chaos that comes with the end of the year, though, that’s not always feasible — leaving most people with no option but to buy their wreaths, dinnerware, and other festive accessories at their full prices. Fortunately, though, there are some rare exceptions to this timeline, one of which is happening now. That would be Pottery Barn’s fall warehouse sale, which features a massive inventory and a surprisingly good selection of seasonal decor.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO