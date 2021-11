After the game, Doncic (23 points on 1 of 7 on threes and 2 of 6 free throws) explained that the shot comes with more confidence than expected. “(I was) more confident [from the logo] than all my threes and my free throws,” he said. “I don’t understand how that shot goes in and then all my normal shots can’t go in. I’ve got to work on those normal shots.”

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO