Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020-2028

 5 days ago

The global mobile value added services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 1,917.15 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high...

Top 3 Fast-Growing Business Industries in Recent Years

We are all part of a society that is changing continuously and will continue to do so in the future. Everything is constantly evolving, so the same goes for business industries that need to change and grow in order to stay competitive on the market, which as we know today is bigger than ever and spread all over the world.
Cognitive Radio Market Size, DROT, Porter's, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Demand for 5th generation wireless systems is gaining traction with the surging data traffic, an increase in mobile devices a rising number of mobile applications. However, security concerns and high interference of channels are major restraining factors in the growth of the market. The organizations inhibit itself so as not to lose important confidential information.
Clickstream Analytics Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020-2028

The global clickstream analytics market is forecast to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity of omnichannel retail channels among customers leaves behind vast trails of digital footprints when they engage in e-commerce interactions. These digital footprints or data logs comprises of large amount of hidden trends to tell the story of add to carts, views, checkouts likes, and checks every point of the shopping journey. Analysis of this data allows retailers and online marketers to understand the interactions of the customers with the brand and gain insights to optimize their business. These insights enable them to find, target, or retain their ideal customers in a better way.
Zirconium Market Productive Market, Size, Growth, Worth, Region & Country Forecast, 2020-2028

The Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 674.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Various factors promote the expansion of the zirconium market. One of the mentionable factors in this context is the rise in the number of nuclear power stations in developing nations. Such an increase in nuclear power stations in developing countries results in promoting the demand for zirconium and expanding market growth. Regions like the Asia Pacific is a significant exporter of ceramics that have positive impact on the growth of the market.
Photocatalyst Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2020-2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data's latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Photocatalyst industry. The authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in a detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The growing demand for photocatalysts as a self-cleaning material in the construction industry due to their low maintenance cost is expected to stimulate growth.
Plastic Decking Market Research, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

This study relies on the evolution of the Plastic Decking Market to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market.
Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Revenue ,Demand , Trends , Top Key Vendor , Size, Share Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research.
Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, bioavailability, growth in pharmaceuticals manufacturers, surging demand and production of Orally Disintegrated Tablets (ODT), rising demand of pharmaceuticals drugs, scientific development in genetics industry, and availability of low-cost manufacturing infrastructure, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Factors, Demand, Revenue Analysis For 2028

The Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,847.1 Million in 2020 to USD 2,293.8 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.
Galactosidase Market Overview, Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Galactosidase Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities. Global Galactosidase Market report is a comprehensive and top-notch market report which offers the professionals and businesses critical insights into the market and industry. The research study on the Galactosidase market provides a complete overview of the product portfolio, value chain analysis, revenue contribution, profit margins, and other major factors. The report includes insights offered by industry experts, professions, and research analysts.
Kaolin Market Suppliers, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020-2028

Global Kaolin Market report published by Reports and Data offers basic details about the market description, market overview, product portfolio, market scope, specifications, top companies, key applications and types, and overall industry overview. The report offers a holistic overview of market share, market size, market growth rate, revenue growth, top companies, drivers, restraints, opportunities, technological advancements, and other key developments of the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with breakdown of the information to offer exhaustive analysis of the Kaolin market. The data has been further validated from industry experts and professionals and key statistical data has been organized in the form of charts, tables, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. The report offers an industry-wide coverage of the sector based on different market aspects that influence the growth and dynamics of the industry.
Economic costs of obesity in 8 countries 0.8pc to 2.4pc of GDP: Report

London [UK], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): A new report by World Obesity and the Research Triangle Institute (RTI International) published on Friday, showed that the economic impact of obesity in eight observed countries in 2019 lay between 0.8-2.4% of annual GDP. The research focused on Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia,...
Shiba Inu positioned for buy opportunity, Elliot Wave points to 0.000117 for Shiba

Shiba Inu price bounces to return above crucial support levels. Elliot Wave Analysis forecasts a move towards $0.000117 could be just ahead. Certain caveats are required for Shiba Inu to extend higher as downside risks remain. Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading...
Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
Beijing's military aggression pushing Europe to strengthen ties with Taiwan: European Parliament

Taiwan [Taipei], November 7 (ANI): An official in the European Parliament delegation Thursday said Beijing's aggression has driven Europe closer to Taiwan. Raphael Glucksmann, the chair of the European Parliament's Special Committee on Foreign Interference, made a case for stronger European support for Taiwan in an interview with French newspaper Liberation, Taiwan News reported.
