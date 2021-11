The Global Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market is forecasted to reach USD 1.78 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) is forecasted to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising focus in quality of food and beverage. It increases shelf life by reducing microbial contamination. GOS is stable in various other temperature ranges. Presence of low calorific value of GOS makes it suitable for use by people suffering from diabetes.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO