CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 11-2-21

975thefanatic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the Best of Mike Missanelli...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Dunek
975thefanatic.com

#NASCARplayoffs Is Denny Hamlin Just A Jerk? Championship Time!

The Championship 4 is set and Denny Hamlin still isn’t happy! Alex Bowman gets the win and a clock at Martinsville, and a roadblocked burnout from Denny. Who is going to come out on top at Phoenix?. Be safe,. @Lungboy & @TimmyG. @WickedFastPdcst on Twitter, @WickedFastPodcast on Insta or Like...
MOTORSPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 11-1-2021

The guys react to the birds’ blowout win in Detroit yesterday (0:04-23:18). Would you possibly look for a trade package sending Miles Sanders elsewhere? (23:18-46:35). The Eagles defense looked awesome yesterday (46:35-1:09:35). The NFC East Reach Around (1:09:35-1:32:55). Zach Berman checks in with his takeaways from yesterday’s birds game (1:32:55-1:55:26). Bob questions some of Sirianni’s adjustments (1:55:26-2:18:17). The guys touch on the Sixers routing the Atlanta Hawks this weekend (2:18:17-2:42:52). The show wraps up with everyone’s final thoughts on the Eagles’ performance against the Lions (2:42:52-3:03:36).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Missanelli#Sixers
975thefanatic.com

Sound Off 11-2-21

The best of the Best of Sound Off for November 2, 2021. Dave Zangaro joins The Mike Missanelli Show 11-2-21 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (9 hours ago) 2970...
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

In The Post 11-1-2021

Devon reacts to the Sixers 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers!. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 11-1-2021

In today’s best of Anthony starts off talking about the Eagles blowout win over the Lions but questions what we learned from the game. Anthony has a plea to the fans to help make Damian Lillard feel at home (0:00-22:10). Operation Dame is in full swing as Anthony wants to get as many fans down to the Blazers hotel with signs and gifts for Dame to help lure him to Philly (22:10-29:55).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

The Fanatic PostGame Show 10-31-2021

Andrew reacts to the Eagles dominant win over the Detroit Lions. While it was a nice statement win, Andrew needs to see Nick Sirianni and the Eagles do it for consecutive weeks and continue to grow from this. Eagles reporter Tim McManus joins the show to break down the victory.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

What’s Brewin’ With Jen 11-01-21

Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sport on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen”.
975thefanatic.com

Cuz’s Corner 11-4-21

Anthony is joined by Brad Fienberg giving you all the information to get you ready for tonight’s and this weekends games!
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Eric Lindros Perfectly Explains Why Its Great To Play In Philadelphia

Flyers legend Eric Lindros joined the John Kincade show Thursday morning to discuss the Flyers alumni game, which he will be playing in. Most of the conversation centered around the differences in playing back in the 90’s to playing in todays game. But the last question was centered around Ben Simmons.
NHL
975thefanatic.com

In the Crease with Devon Givens 11-2-2021

Devon reacts to the Flyers win, the Eagles trade deadline, the latest on ben Simmons, and the Braves winning the world series and what that says about the Phillies!
HOCKEY
975thefanatic.com

Sixers Fine Simmons $360K For Missing Thursday’s Game

It’s not like the Sixers DONT believe Ben Simmons is dealing with a mental issue, they just want to be kept in the loop. ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne broke a story earlier this week that started the Sixers we’re growing increasingly frustrated with the fact that Ben Simmons was refusing the teams help to get him back on the court. Simmons IS utilizing the help of mental health professionals via the NBAPA, the Sixers want Simmons to use the teams doctors.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 10-31-21

Hunter Brody reacts to the Eagles win in Detroit. Are we watching Nick Siranni grow into the Head Coaching position right in front of us?
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy