Tacoma Community College press release. With “The Dead Sea Scrolls and Other Possible Futures,” University of Washington Tacoma Art Professor Emeritus Beverly Naidus presents her first Tacoma exhibit since 2004. In her Artist’s Statement, Naidus says that this exhibit emerges from a lifetime spent creating work that seeks to heal personal and collective trauma, and that the exhibit speaks to the precarity of this moment on our planet and imagines strategies for responding to many of the challenges we currently face. A selection of past artworks that have grounded the artist in the present moment is also included.

TACOMA, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO