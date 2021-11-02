Manchin still a holdout as Democrats work to pass Build Back Better bills

U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader is among the five moderate Democrats who pledged to vote for President Biden’s social policy plan. But Schrader says there’s still a chance he’ll vote against it. Congress was only able to pass Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan Friday after Schrader and others in the moderate...
Joe Biden on Friday pleaded with recalcitrant members of his own party to "send the bill to my desk" as he tried to push through his massive spending plans. Democrats in the House of Representatives inched towards voting on Mr Biden's giant twin bills, costing a combined $3 trillion, which include a huge expansion of welfare.
Days after Democrats took a beating in off-year elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is twisting the arms of holdout centrists in her party to vote Friday on a $1.75 trillion social welfare spending package.
As Democrats in Congress push to put the finishing touches on President Joe Biden’s legislative economic agenda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted a government report which she said suggests that the Build Back Better bill — Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change bill — is “solidly paid for.”
CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday there are a number of proposals he supports in the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan currently being worked on between congressional Democrats and the White House, but other proposals just cost too much. Manchin, West Virginia’s lone Democratic lawmaker in the...
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the left-wing House "Squad" who supports efforts to defund the police, released a statement Monday chastising Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for the lack of support he has given President Biden's Build Back Better Act, saying his unwillingness to support the legislation is "anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant."
CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia’s lone Democrat on Capitol Hill, has held the line on the cost of a multi-trillion dollar “human infrastructure” and social spending bill whose contents appear to change daily, but those who remain critical of Manchin ignore his long history as a fiscal conservative.
BLOOMINGTON – As Democrats from across the country continue to debate President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, a central Illinois Congressman says now is not the time to pass the massive bill as the nation faces mounting debt. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap) told WJBC’s Scott Miller this is “not...
DALLAS — There is perhaps no bigger advocate on Capitol Hill for paid family leave than congressman Colin Allred. In fact, the Dallas Democrat was the first member of Congress to ever take paternity leave. But in an effort to gain the support of Sen. Joe Manchin, paid family leave...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about some of the priorities that her caucus insists on being included in President Biden's Build Back Better bill, the recalcitrance of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and her refusal to allow an arbitrary deadline to force a bad deal on the bill's contents. Oct. 28, 2021.
The House of Representatives on Friday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan as well as rules for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act social spending bill.Thirteen Republicans joined the vast majority of House Democrats in approving the infrastructure package, with most of the Congressional Progressive Caucus dropping their opposition to advancing the bill separately from the $1.75 trillion social programs package after a group of moderate Democrats pledged to vote for it later this month.Tonight, I proudly signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and sent it to @POTUS to be signed into law. This...
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, after tensions among Democrats continued around the party's efforts on a separate $1.85 trillion spending plan. Despite the defections of Omar and the other five progressive Democrats called "The Squad," the bipartisan infrastructure package passed...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden hopes the House of Representatives will vote on the Build Back Better Bill this week. KOAT’s John Cardinale recently interviewed U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to learn about the bill. “It's just a big investment in America to create jobs and level the...
President Joe Biden scrapped plans to travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Friday after far-left Democrats rebelled against a push to pass his $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal. Mr. Biden, who owns a beach house in the ritzy Delaware enclave, was scheduled to depart the White House for the weekend. Those...
A top Senate Dem slammed Lindsay Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US. "I just have never heard such a stupid thing," Sen. Sherrod Brown told Insider. Republicans are stepping up their attacks on a benefit that Democrats are touting as an...
