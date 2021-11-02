CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin still a holdout as Democrats work to pass Build Back Better bills

brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of negotiating, House Democrats are vowing to...

www.brproud.com

NY1

Pelosi: Build Back Better bill is ‘solidly paid for’

As Democrats in Congress push to put the finishing touches on President Joe Biden’s legislative economic agenda, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted a government report which she said suggests that the Build Back Better bill — Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change bill — is “solidly paid for.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Manchin addresses latest negotiations on Build Back Better plan

CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday there are a number of proposals he supports in the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan currently being worked on between congressional Democrats and the White House, but other proposals just cost too much. Manchin, West Virginia’s lone Democratic lawmaker in the...
Fox News

Cori Bush: Manchin opposition to Build Back Better is 'anti-Black'

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the left-wing House "Squad" who supports efforts to defund the police, released a statement Monday chastising Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for the lack of support he has given President Biden's Build Back Better Act, saying his unwillingness to support the legislation is "anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant."
wjbc.com

LaHood: “Not the time or place” to pass Build Back Better agenda

BLOOMINGTON – As Democrats from across the country continue to debate President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, a central Illinois Congressman says now is not the time to pass the massive bill as the nation faces mounting debt. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap) told WJBC’s Scott Miller this is “not...
MSNBC

Progressives patient with negotiations as Manchin, Sinema sabotage Build Back Better bill

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about some of the priorities that her caucus insists on being included in President Biden's Build Back Better bill, the recalcitrance of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and her refusal to allow an arbitrary deadline to force a bad deal on the bill's contents. Oct. 28, 2021.
The Independent

Breakthrough for Biden as Democrats unite to pass $1trn infrastructure bill and agree deal for social plans

The House of Representatives on Friday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan as well as rules for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act social spending bill.Thirteen Republicans joined the vast majority of House Democrats in approving the infrastructure package, with most of the Congressional Progressive Caucus dropping their opposition to advancing the bill separately from the $1.75 trillion social programs package after a group of moderate Democrats pledged to vote for it later this month.Tonight, I proudly signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and sent it to @POTUS to be signed into law. This...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rep. Ilhan Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, after tensions among Democrats continued around the party's efforts on a separate $1.85 trillion spending plan. Despite the defections of Omar and the other five progressive Democrats called "The Squad," the bipartisan infrastructure package passed...
KOAT 7

What is the multitrillion dollar Build Back Better Bill?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden hopes the House of Representatives will vote on the Build Back Better Bill this week. KOAT’s John Cardinale recently interviewed U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to learn about the bill. “It's just a big investment in America to create jobs and level the...
Business Insider

Top Democrat unloads on Lindsey Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US: 'I just have never heard such a stupid thing'

A top Senate Dem slammed Lindsay Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US. "I just have never heard such a stupid thing," Sen. Sherrod Brown told Insider. Republicans are stepping up their attacks on a benefit that Democrats are touting as an...
