ABC Reveals 'Black-ish' Final Season Premiere Date

Photo: Getty Images

It's happening. It really is happening. After nearly a decade on television, Black-ish is nearing its last few episodes. To get fans ready for the show's upcoming run, ABC has announced that the eighth and final season of Black-ish will begin airing on January 4, 2022. New episodes air each Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. and will be followed by Brandy , Naturi Naughton and Eve 's new show, Queens .

Recently, ABC unveiled a teaser for the show's final season. Anthony Anderson , Marsai Martin and other members of the cast talked about how far the show has come since it premiered in 2014.

"My television family is goofy and awkward, but talented," Anderson said.

"As a family and as a cast, we are very powerful," Martin added.

Season eight of the classic sitcom will include a few surprises, one of which was unveiled last month. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will step in to guest star on one of the show's final episodes.

" Black-ish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer Michelle Obama join us as an upcoming guest star," the show's official account tweeted along with a photo of the set.

"I’ve long been a fan of Black-ish ’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it," Obama replied .

As Black-ish exits, a new Black comedy will debut on ABC. Quinta Brunson 's new comedy series, Abbott Elementary , is set to premiere on December 7 at 9:30 p.m. Working alongside Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter , Brunson will star as Jeanine Teagues, a Philadelphia public school teacher trying to give her students the best that she can.

"In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children," the synopsis reads.

In January, Abbott Elementary will serve as the lead-in for Black-ish and Queens .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.