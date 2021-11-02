Panel looks at ways to fight obesity

THOMASVILLE — Fighting obesity can help curb other major problems, such as diabetes and hypertension, Rotary Club members learned.

Springing from discussions earlier this summer, the Rotary Club brought together a panel from across the community to discuss the problems of obesity, hypertension and food insecurity. Panelist Dr. Rachel Anderson called hypertension and high blood pressure “the silent killers.”

“The older you get, the more likely you are to get hypertension,” she said.

Obesity, Dr Anderson added, can increase a person’s chances for hypertension and diabetes. Diabetes is the body’s inability to metabolize sugar, and it can affect several organs, Dr. Anderson said.

Obesity and diabetes are problems in the community — Rotary Club member Mike Bixler said statistics show that 12.8% of Thomas County adults in 2015 were diabetic and 31% were obese.

“It’s easy for us to see obesity,” he said. “It’s not so easy to see hypertension or diabetes.”

There is a link between obesity and both hypertension and type 2 diabetes. A person with obesity is more likely to have hypertension, Dr. Anderson said.

Obesity, hypertension and diabetes are inter-related, said Jeana Smith, the Thomasville City Schools director of nutrition services.

“They are all linked to diet and lifestyle habits,” she said.

“With hypertension, it’s going to be your sodium intake. Most of our sodium comes from processed foods. With diabetes, it’s linked to the sugar and the carbohydrates in our food.”

Fighting obesity

Panelists also explored ways to curtail obesity and the health problems it brings along. Among those were more physical activity.

Marvin Dawson said he doesn’t play as much basketball with the younger guys as he once did, but everybody can find ways to stay active.

“I try to make sure I am very active in everything I do,” he said. “We definitely have to get out more and be active. We have to exercise, we have to eat better.”

Dawson said people will sign up for the gym to work out, do it once, get sore and not go back. Instead, people can pursue more low-impact efforts, such as taking a brisk walk for 30 minutes a day.

“That helps out tremendously,” he said.

Smith added adults taking part in some kind of activity is also a good example for kids.

“Getting children active when they are young brings good habits,” she said. “You don’t have to be an athlete to be active. Just incorporate an activity into your daily life.”

Live Better initiative

Archbold saw the growing obesity problem and enacted an effort to help stem the tide. Live Better is now established among local elementary schools and has started reaching out to adults.

Live Better started with a specific focus on reaching kindergarten through fifth grade students, said Ashley Griffin, Archbold director of marketing.

“Changing your lifestyle isn’t an overnight process,” she said. “The advisory board felt we have to start young.”

Each kindergarten student is given a MyPlate, which shows them portion sizes and what foods they should be choosing to eat. Under Live Better’s auspices, each Wednesday is Wellness Wednesday, and kids learn about the super food of the month. There are also “try days” at schools, and students get to sample the super food of the month are given recipes to take home.

Thomas County Extension agent Ashleigh Childs also leads “yoga day” during P.E. at elementary schools.

Live Better has started the Pink Run Challenge, which annually has had 300-400 participants. This year’s event was virtual and 200 people took part, Griffin said.

Live Better also started a 25-week program involving local gyms called Live Better Fit.

While the adult programs are growing, they have been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffin said.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done, as far as educating the children,” she said. “We’re able to reach a lot of kids who might not be exposed to that kind of education.”