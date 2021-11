Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is stepping away from football indefinitely in order to focus on his mental health, per his Twitter. Ridley was ruled a surprise inactive for the team’s 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers due to a personal matter. He also missed Week 6 for the same reasoning and has now chosen to step away from the team indefinitely. The fourth-year player was expected to break out in a big way this season with the departure of teammate Julio Jones. It’s been a lackluster start to the year with just 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns to start the year.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO