Ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, the Miami Dolphins made a few moves on Saturday that might be telling for the game. Brian Flores’ team promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster. He’s been elevated the last couple of games due to injuries to DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Preston Williams. With Parker and Fuller being questionable, and Fuller being on the injured reserve, this may point to one of them missing more time than expected.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO