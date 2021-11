Summer Walker‘s sophomore studio record Still Over It has arrived. Clocking in at just a little over an hour, the 20-track project is billed as “a chronological progression of stories” evidenced by the song titles. Still Over It boasts an impressive slate of guest appearances from the likes of Cardi B on “Bitter,” JT From City Girls on “Ex For A Reason,” SZA on “No Love,” Ari Lennox on “Unloyal,” Lil Durk on “Toxic,” Pharrell and the Neptunes on “Dat Right There,” Omarion on “Screwin” and Ciara on “Ciara’s Prayer.”

