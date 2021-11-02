CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xU7Z8_0ckbVDHS00

Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.- Canada border.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Men women and children legally entering or returning to the United States at a designated port of entry should not be arbitrarily held and questioned solely based on their religion, ethnicity, or national origin,” the lawmakers wrote.

Many of those detained in the days after the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani were U.S. citizens and some had even been cleared to participate in a program for trusted travelers.

At the time, CBP said it had not targeted Iranian-Americans based on their country of origin or issued any such directive to its officers. Instead, the agency blamed the detainments for as long as 12 hours on reduced staffing because of the holiday season and increased traffic.

But a month after the incident, then-CBP acting commissioner Mark Morgan said that border officials in Washington state “got a little overzealous” when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers following the drone strike.

He added, “we corrected that right away.”

But Jayapal and DelBene are asking for more recognition and details of the detainments that took place between Jan. 5-6 as the U.S. was teetering on the brink of a war with Iran.

The letter makes the request for a formal apology from CBP in response to a Jan. 5, 2020 tweet in which the agency denied that Iranian Americans were being subjected to increased scrutiny in the screening process.

The Democratic lawmakers also ask for the “prompt publication” of an internal report that described what took place at the border crossing on those days. And finally, the letter asked for the agency to hold a press conference “to publicly renounce their actions, and commit to changes moving forward.”

The deadline stated for these requests is Jan. 5, 2022, the second anniversary of the detainments.

“In conjunction with the Iranian community, we eagerly await the development and release of a corrective action plan to assure that these events do not recur,” the letter read.

___ Associated Press writer Gene Johnson in Seattle, Washington, contributed to this report.

Comments / 110

Jay Park
4d ago

Well I demand an apology for them breaking our laws. The Democrats destroyed their party by allowing radical Muslims and socialist to run for office under the Democratic ticket. Now they have lost total control of the radical Muslims in their party but embracing the socialist agenda

Reply(15)
106
Royals86
4d ago

This administration is over the top on pandering to illegals while making our country unsafe. Biden has done everything he can to let unvetted, unvaccinated illegals into this country. Can anyone see another 9/11 coming? Who will he blame? Now he wants to make them millionaires for breaking our immigration laws!!!!! My God, this is as in-American as it gets. He is dividing the country while weakening our police and military. The even worse news, it’s by design. In three years, he plans to make us a socialist, welfare country. We have to take back America from this liberal administration. You would think he is working directly with China and Russia.

Reply(3)
57
without compromise
4d ago

Will there be an apology to the victims from the terrorist attacks..that will coming to our citizens.. because of the democrats open borders policies..

Reply
28
Related
AFP

Deportees despair despite US-Mexico border reopening

Families separated by the pandemic are planning joyful reunions when the Mexican-US border reopens on Monday, but not Martin Figueroa, who left his "mind and soul" behind when he was deported. He is one of a number of Mexicans who lived legally in the United States until, due to legal offenses, they were sent back to a country that no longer feels like home. "It's sad to know that many will be able to cross, but I won't," Figueroa, 52, said in the simple room he rents in the border city of Tijuana after being expelled in 2018. The deportees left behind families, friends and -- in the case of war veterans -- financial benefits and the comrades they fought alongside in countries including Vietnam and Iraq.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is all-in for open borders

Until recently, there was still hope the Biden administration would reverse course and bring law and order back to the southern border. Those hopes were annihilated on Oct. 29, when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a curt, four-page memo terminating, once again, Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols. Before the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seattle Times

The tragedy at the border

Though often called a “crisis,” what’s happening at the U.S.-Mexico border can be more accurately described as an ongoing tragedy, a national shame and a violation of human rights. That’s how history will remember it, at least. The numbers — and images — are stark. Right now, we’re seeing record...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Republicans sound alarm to DHS over latest migrant caravan in Mexico

Nearly 100 congressional Republicans demanded Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security detail its plan for dealing with a caravan of migrants making its way through southern Mexico toward the US border. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas obtained exclusively by The Post, the lawmakers said they...
MEXICO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzan Delbene
Person
Pramila Jayapal
The Independent

US advises citizens to leave Ethiopia ‘as soon as possible’

The United States is advising any of its’ citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country “as soon as possible” due to deteriorating security conditions. A security alert posted Friday on the website of the US embassy in Addis Ababa warned Americans to depart the country, and offered assistance in obtaining air travel from Bole International Airport.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Crossing#Iranian Americans#Iranians#Cbp#Democratic
keranews.org

Biden administration terminates 'Remain in Mexico' policy again

In a memorandum Friday, Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced the termination of a Trump-era immigration program, the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) — also known as “Remain in Mexico.”. The policy forced those seeking asylum at the border to stay in Mexico while their claims were processed, which forced...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

How Biden’s Afghan blunder is already endangering U.S. security

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. After overthrowing the Taliban government in Afghanistan in 2001, U.S. and NATO forces stayed in the country primarily to preclude the Taliban from regaining power and again providing sanctuary for terrorists threatening worldwide attacks. U.S. presidents voiced other reasons to remain, some important, some not. Mistakes were made and money wasted. The undeniable human cost was almost entirely caused by the terrorists’ continued barbarity.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Independent

The Independent

322K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy