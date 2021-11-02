CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mayoral races could be huge milestones for Asian Americans

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDHh6_0ckbV3XR00

When Cincinnati mayoral candidate Aftab Pureval decided to leave his attorney job in 2015 to run for county clerk, it was some fellow Democrats who warned him against the idea. They felt he didn't have a "good ballot name” that would appeal to the predominantly white votership in Hamilton County, Ohio.

“When you see A-f-t-a-b on a yard sign, it doesn’t occur to people that’s a candidate not an insurance company," Pureval told The Associated Press. “When you’re Asian when you have an ethnic name, it’s just harder. You’ve got to be creative, you’ve got to work harder, you’ve got to knock on more doors.”

Pureval, the son of a Tibetan mother and Indian father, must have knocked on enough doors. He went on to score a major upset, becoming the first Democrat in over 100 years to be elected clerk. Now, Pureval, 39, could be his city's first Asian American mayor — and he's not the only one.

In an unprecedented turn, three major U.S. cities could be on the verge Tuesday of seeing their first Asian American mayor. What's extraordinary is how spread out they are — Cincinnati, Boston and Seattle. High-profile mayors who are Asian American and Pacific Islander, also known as AAPI, have typically been elected in places with historically large Asian populations like California and Hawaii. These candidacies signal just how large the AAPI electorate has multiplied with more feeling empowered to be a voice in the political fray.

The wider implications of his mayoral race mean a great deal to Pureval, whose opponent is former Democratic Congressman David Mann.

“We have a very small AAPI community in Cincinnati,” he said. “I think if we’re successful tonight, it will show not just that AAPIs can run and win on the coasts or where there’s large Asian populations, but that AAPIs can run and win anywhere.”

For the first time in more than two centuries, Boston is on the verge of electing a woman and person of color as mayor. Michelle Wu, 36, the first Asian American city councilor there, faces fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George, 47, an Arab Polish American. Wu, who is Taiwanese American, seems the favorite especially after getting a coveted endorsement from acting mayor Kim Janey, who was elevated to the post when the former mayor resigned. Janey was the city's first Black and first female mayor.

In Seattle, Bruce Harrell, 63, became the first Asian American mayor by appointment in 2017 after Mayor Ed Murray resigned over child sex abuse allegations. Less than a week in, Harrell, who is second-generation Japanese American and Black, decided to continue serving on the City Council instead. Now, he has a solid shot at being elected into the position. He faces Lorena González, City Council president.

The AAPI Victory Fund, a Super PAC that mobilizes eligible Asian American and Pacific Islander voters and candidates, has endorsed Pureval and Wu (They never heard back from Harrell's campaign about a meeting). The fact these three candidates made it this far is historic and pivotal, said Varun Nikore, AAPI Victory Fund president.

"It's a layer of elected office that had typically gone unnoticed by most folks in our community," Nikore said. “It's going to be a giant magnet for other folks who are looking for stepping stones for higher political office ... You're going to now see a new career path in politics for AAPIs.”

As mayor, they each can lay a foundation for greater representation with who they select for their staff or as key decisionmakers.

“If your community is well represented, then you create a legitimate pipeline pathway for public service whether it be political office, whether it be appointed office, whether it be just appointing more AAPIs on boards and commissions,” Nikore said. “By being proactive at those levels, it really is this ripple effect that lasts — in some cases — decades."

James Lai, an ethnic studies professor at Santa Clara University whose specialties include Asian American and urban politics, said these mayoral races are a “beautiful” microcosm of how Asian Americans are a growing political force.

As a group, they are considered young in the political sphere. It hasn't even been 60 years since the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965 became law. The abolishing of biased quotas allowed Asian immigrants to bring family members over, a phenomenon known as “chain migration.” But there was a “gravitational migration" too, according to Lai.

“We started to see Asian American communities continuing to emerge across the country — now in regions like the Midwest, the East Coast, the Northeast,” Lai said. “In fact, in the last 30 years, the fastest growing region for Asian Americans, according to the last three censuses, is the South region.”

The Reflective Democracy Campaign, which looks at diversity in political leadership, recently released a study that found Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up over 6% of the U.S. population but less than 1% of elected offices.

The presence of Asian American leaders in small and medium size suburbs, however, is another story, one worth paying attention to. Lai, also author of “Asian American Political Action: Suburban Transformations,” points out that more Asian Americans are getting appointed as mayors or city council members in suburbs with 30,000-120,000 residents. What's more, they have achieved getting a majority of city council seats — sometimes multiple times.

“To me, that's political power,” Lai said. “If they want to go on, they can parlay those political networks into higher levels."

Nikore, of the AAPI Victory Fund, believes the pandemic-sparked racism that pushed American and Pacific Islander voter turnout in the 2020 election will continue. He also said Wu's rise in the polls in Boston is especially noteworthy with the rise in anti-Asian sentiment, with a majority of reported crimes targeting Asian women.

Nikore hopes having someone like Wu in the public sphere “could dispel the ignorance of and around our community at this very critical time.”

“Maybe it's just the optimist in me that hopes that something like that might take out the fear factor for people who just don’t know who we are as AAPIs," he said.

Pureval confronts the foreigner stereotypes head-on, often introducing himself as “a brown dude with a funny name.” Perceived political liabilities like ethnicity can be strengths too, he added.

“I’m hopeful one day when we elect more and more AAPIs to office, future AAPI candidates won't have to think through that.”

___

Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Cincinnati elects its first Asian American mayor, Aftab Pureval

Aftab Pureval won Cincinnati’s race for mayor on Tuesday, according to unofficial results, making the 39-year-old lawyer the first Asian American elected to lead the city. Pureval defeated David Mann, a city councilor and fellow Democrat who previously served as mayor and in Congress, 66 percent to 34 percent with all precincts counted, according to unofficial results from the Hamilton County Board of Elections. Pureval will succeed term-limited Mayor John Cranley, who is seeking Ohio’s Democratic nomination for governor in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
wmleader.com

Michelle Wu becomes first woman and Asian American elected mayor of Boston

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Places in the United States with Native American meanings

Places in the United States with Native American meanings. The second Monday in October marks Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday honoring Native American people and culture. Ever since the first Columbus Day in 1792—and especially since the late 20th century when the observance became an official national holiday—Indigenous people have protested against the holiday, also the second Monday of October. The European colonial settling of America, beginning with Christopher Columbus, resulted in a genocide of Native Americans, with survivors forced to assimilate without rights or citizenship until the early 20th century.
POLITICS
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
Axios

NJ pollster apologizes after close governor's race: "I blew it"

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute on the Jersey Shore, wrote an op-ed for The (Newark) Star-Ledger apologizing for a poll six days before the election that said Gov. Phil Murphy "maintains a sizable lead" over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Why it matters: The poll had Murphy up...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Michelle Wu
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
POLITICS
Newsweek

The 'Adults' Vanished, Leaving Four Seasons Total Landscaping for Rudy Giuliani

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 7, with Arizona and Wisconsin definitively in Joe Biden's column, the Associated Press and then the networks and cable stations declared that the former vice president had won the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump was playing golf.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Congress Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, How It Will Impact Our Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. So how will this legislation help the Pittsburgh region? The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith said the area is ready with projects and to get people to work. “We want to make sure that we receive a really robust share of this investment,” Smith said. “So I think that job creation number, it’s going to add jobs no matter what but I think the more investment that we can secure for Southwestern Pennsylvania, the more jobs it’s going to create right here in our backyard and we’re very focused on speaking as one region with one voice.” Smith added that the one voice will be needed because our area will also be competing with all other local regions across the U.S. to get their jobs funded.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Mayors#Race And Ethnicity#Asian Pacific#Democrats#The Associated Press#Tibetan#Indian#Pacific Islander#Aapi#Democratic
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

North Carolina sued over newly passed redistricting maps said to favor GOP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Barely 24 hours after their passage, North Carolina’s newly drawn maps are facing another legal complaint that will likely determine how much Republicans can expand their political clout over the coming decade in a state that is slowly becoming more blue. An organization formed by Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic lawyer, announced Friday […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

322K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy