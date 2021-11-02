CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday that suspects being held in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection do not need to be removed from the District of Columbia jail complex despite their complaints about conditions there.

The Marshals completed an inspection of the Washington jail complex that holds both local defendants and federal defendants awaiting trial. The inspection came shortly after a federal judge held the District of Columbia’s corrections director and jail warden in contempt and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates’ civil rights were being abused at the facility.

While the Marshals' inspection found the building where 30 Jan. 6 defendants are being held to be sufficient, federal officials said they will be moving about 400 other inmates out of a secondary jail building after the inspection found conditions there did not meet minimum standards. They are being transferred to a facility in Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Department of Corrections didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Attorney General Merrick Garland had said during congressional testimony last month that the Marshals were conducting the inspection and the Justice Department was “conducting a review” of the conditions at the jail.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth had summoned the jail officials to court last month in the case of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who has been charged in the Jan. 6 attack, who was delayed medical care for a broken wrist. He had been recommended for surgery in June but still hadn't undergone the procedure as of mid-October, in part due to a delay by jail officials in turning over medical documents. Worrell has been accused of attacking police officers with a pepper spray gel, and prosecutors have alleged he traveled to Washington and coordinated with Proud Boys leading up to the siege.

Other Jan. 6 defendants held at the jail have decried what they say are deplorable conditions there.

More than 630 people have been charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection, where thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in an effort to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden s victory.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Fox News

House Republicans demand FBI disclose how it is complying with DOJ school board memo

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding answers from the FBI on how they are complying with Attorney General Merrick Garland's directive targeting harassment and threats of violence at school board meetings, while slamming the Justice Department for efforts to "target concerned parents" and "chill their protected First Amendment activity."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Royce Lamberth
Person
Merrick Garland
NBC Washington

Congressmembers Tour DC Jail After Report of Substandard Conditions

Several members of Congress toured the embattled D.C. jail Thursday night after an inspection by U.S. marshals found troubling conditions inside the older central detention facility, including evidence of drug use, sewage problems, and shortcomings with food and the water supply. At least 400 inmates were ordered transferred to a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defendants#Attorney General#Medical Care#Dc#The U S Marshals Service#The Justice Department#Marshals#The Proud Boys
Washington Times

Jan. 6 detainee to be released from D.C. jail

A man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was set to be released from the D.C. Jail Thursday after a federal judge ruled that staff likely will not provide the cancer treatment he needs. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth granted Chris Worrell’s petition for release on Wednesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

US Marshals to remove inmates from DC jail due to poor conditions

The U.S. Marshals Service is planning to move hundreds of inmates from the custody of the D.C. Department of Corrections. It comes after a surprise inspection of the D.C. jail conducted by the service. The Marshals conducted the unannounced inspection during the week of Oct. 18. In a release, the...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WTOP

Inmates seek release from DC Jail after damning inspection

Defense attorneys have filed for their clients’ release from the D.C. Jail after a U.S. Marshals Service inspection found conditions inside the jail may infringe on inmates’ civil rights. The Public Defender Service, whose attorneys filed the motions, did not specify how many inmates’ cases it wants reconsidered. The marshals...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Public defenders demand release of all inmates after D.C. Jail flunks inspection

Public defenders are calling for the release of all D.C. Jail inmates after a surprise inspection that uncovered abuse and unsanitary conditions prompted the U.S. Marshals Service to remove nearly 400 prisoners. The federally-funded Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia lambasted District officials on Wednesday, saying the city...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

321K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy