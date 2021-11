(WKBN) — Voters went to the polls Tuesday for Election Day 2021 to vote on local issues and races — that includes the next Youngstown mayor , Mahoning County Road Improvements and Trumbull County Fire Department levies .

See a complete list of results below.

Jump directly to:

Jump directly to:

Jump directly to:

Jump directly to:

Jump directly to:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.