Voters in Suffolk report 'smooth' process at polling locations

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Suffolk voters say they had an easy time casting their ballots this Election Day.

Many returned to in-person voting this year after using absentee ballots in 2020.

LIVE UPDATES: Election Day 2021

They say they trusted this process more because it was more hands-on.

Those who did vote in 2020 say it was chaotic compared to this year.

"It was a zoo...They had trouble with the machines last year so it took 45 minutes after it started before we could even get in," says Dix Hills resident Jay Factor. "But today? Today went smooth."

Security guards at a polling site in Dix Hills say there was a slow flow of voters with people in and out for no more than 10 minutes.

Voters also say they felt safe inside and almost everyone wore a mask.

Comments / 1

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

