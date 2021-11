With another week of college football in the books, the 2021 bowl season is closer than ever before. The Tennessee Volunteers, sitting at 4-4 after the bye week, do look to be on pace to become bowl eligible by the end of the regular season. With six wins needed to become eligible for a bowl, Tennessee will have four opportunities to find those two coveted wins over the remainder of the season. Going off of the eye test, that does look like a feasible goal for the Tennessee football team, and the analytics agree.

