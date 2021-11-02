CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Two dead after crash near Ohio County / Brooke County line

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISmoZ_0ckbRb7w00

UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near the Ohio County/ Brooke County line.

Clearview Fire Chief Shawn Reinacher told 7News 2 vehicles with a single person in each vehicle were involved in the crash on Route 2 North of Pike Island.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says the crash was a head-on collision after the northbound driver bounced off a guard rail and went into the southbound lane.

Sheriff Howard also says the Northbound driver experienced a medical condition that caused the crash

The crash is currently under investigation with Ohio County.

A reconstructionist is on the scene to figure out what caused and how the crash happened.

Stick with 7News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

WTRF- 7News

Ohio County says no charges to be filed against Weirton Council

Ohio County Prosecutor Scott Smith said on Thursday that they are not going to file charges against the Weirton Council after they went into executive session. It was alleged that Weirton City Council went into executive session to allow comments when there was no provision on the agenda and the issue being discussed was not […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

PA SVU Detectives searching for missing endangered female

The Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are needing the public’s help locating a missing endangered female. Rachel Ovelman, 28, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Rachel was last seen on November 2 around 3 PM. Officials say Ovelman is known to frequent the Lawrenceville area, and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
