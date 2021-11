Salt Bae is set to leave his notoriously expensive London restaurant on Sunday just six weeks after he opened the establishment in Knightsbridge.The social media icon and the living meme is packing his bags and moving to the warmer climate of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he will open up his 28th restaurant.Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, recently confirmed the news on his Instagram Stories. Posting a picture of himself next to an unnamed woman, he wrote: “Sunday is my last day in Lovely London. I want to see you beautiful people before I go.”The celebrity chef’s restaurant, which...

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO