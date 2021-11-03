CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘No one is listening’: Demonstrators storm courts to highlight police violence against women

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346ujY_0ckbQhSV00

Hundreds of rape alarms could be heard screeching while vivid green and purple smoke billowed outside the historic Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday afternoon.

Scores of protesters descended on the 139-year-old towering Victorian gothic building to voice their fears about police treatment of women.

Sisters Uncut, a feminist direct action group, stormed into the landmark to deliver a complaint condemning the police for violence perpetrated against women within their own ranks.

While security guards grabbed demonstrators, causing many to shout in shock, banners adorned with the words ‘Met Police Blood on Your Hands!’ blew in the wind.

“I am here to raise awareness of the abuse of police powers,” said Patsy Stevenson, whose image went viral online after she was pinned down by two male officers at a vigil paying tribute to Sarah Everard in spring.

“No one is listening. The police are so close to the justice system nothing happens to them. Priti Patel says she is listening yet she is creating more police powers which are not want we want. Priti Patel needs to start listening to women and girls.”

The 28-year-old, who is studying physics at university, said many people assume police brutality is infrequent but if you are in marginalised communities, it happens “the whole time”.

Ms Stevenson said she had never been to a protest before attending the vigil for Everard - a 33-year-old woman who was brutally kidnapped, raped and murdered by a serving Metropolitan Police officer back in March. “It was the first time I went to a proper protest and I was arrested,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCAaq_0ckbQhSV00

Met Police officers were criticised for aggressively grabbing women paying tribute to Everard at the peaceful vigil in Clapham in south London before taking them away while others screamed and cried out.

“Since Sarah Everard’s murder, conversations about police violence have become more mainstream,” a woman, who has been involved in Sisters Uncut since 2016 but did not to be named, said.

“The police are framing it as a problem with individual police but Wayne Couzens is not a one-off. Police abuse their powers. It is not one bad apple. They are rotten to the core. Policing is about violence and control so it attracts people who are drawn to violence and control. The police force protects violent men.”

Everard’s death has eroded trust in the police, as well as fuelling anger the government does not do enough to tackle violence against women. Her tragic death also triggered an outpouring of women sharing highly personal stories about being sexually harassed, assaulted, or abused by men on the street.

“Sarah Everard’s murder was the extreme end of a wider culture that condones violence within the police. This year has been a watershed: we now know 15 officers have killed women since 2009,” Sisters Uncut and Feminist Fightback, another group who organised the protest, said in a statement issued to The Independent .

“The circumstances around Wayne Couzens illustrate our message clearly: his colleagues called him ‘The Rapist’, he exposed himself several times, he sent vile, violent messages.

“And while police are totally unaccountable for their violence against us, courts in Bristol are handing down draconian sentences to Kill the Bill protesters who stood up to police violence. There is one rule for us and another for the police.”

Lisa Longstaff, who helped organise the protest, said women of colour, sex workers, and single mothers were far less likely to have allegations of police-perpetrated violence robustly investigated.

“When these men are violent in the police in or in other institutions and are abusing their power, nothing happens,” Ms Longstaff, who is part of Women Against Rape, added. “The police have been caught on the back foot. We know of serving police and former police who are worried about the policing bill but they can’t say.”

The comments come after a new “888” tracking service for women travelling alone – proposed by BT and backed by home secretary Priti Patel – was dismissed last month as “terribly misguided” and “flawed” by campaigners who fear freedoms and privacy are being eroded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWq76_0ckbQhSV00

Meanwhile, the government’s controversial new policing bill has been widely criticised by campaigners for rolling back human rights – with many fearing the legislation will compound the pre-existing over-policing and criminalisation of marginalised communities.

“Look at the figures of deaths in custody - that is in police stations and in mental health services,” Cristel Amiss, a life-long activist who was at the protest, said. “Men are concerned too. This is a seminal moment.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Plainclothes officer patrols outside clubs put women at risk of police violence, campaigners warn

A scheme that will see plainclothes officers patrol outside clubs and bars to safeguard women will instead put them at risk of police violence, campaigners have warned.Dorset Police will have both plainclothes and uniformed officers working outside venues across Dorset over Christmas after trialling the initiative at the end of August in Bournemouth town centre and Weymouth.The Independent previously reported on criticism levied at the government after ministers first announced plans to roll the scheme out nationwide in the spring as part of Operation Vigilant, after the kidnapping, murder and rape of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan Police officer...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

Woman conceived through rape wins award for campaign to convict father

A woman conceived through rape who campaigned for nine years to bring her father to justice has won a prestigious award. The 45-year-old can only be referred to as Daisy to protect the identity of her birth mother, who was raped 46 years ago at the age of 13 by Carvel Bennett, now 74. He was convicted in July 2021 at Birmingham crown court and sentenced to 11 years in jail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violence Against Women#Police Brutality#Police Powers#Royal Courts Of Justice#Victorian#Metropolitan Police#Sisters Uncut
Shropshire Star

Protesters clash with police in demonstration against vaccine passports

Morocco’s government has stipulated that people must have the passes in order to work and enter public venues. Demonstrators took to the streets in cities around Morocco on Wednesday, some clashing with police as they denounced the country’s decision to require coronavirus vaccination passes to be allowed to work and enter public venues.
PROTESTS
BBC

Hundreds join violence against women protest in Mexico

Hundreds of people holding up crosses bearing the names of murdered women have marched in Mexico City to draw attention to rising cases of femicide. The "Day of Dead Women" protest was held the day after Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead celebrations. Femicide, or the intentional murder of women...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Women's night dog walk group campaigns against violence

A dog trainer has set up a women's dog walking group in the aftermath of the death of Sarah Everard, to raise awareness of violence against women. Daniele Moulton started the Women's Pack Walk to help women feel safe at night walking alone or with their dogs. She said she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Boston Faith Leaders Call For End To Violence Against Police Officers

BOSTON (CBS) – An officer was stabbed Saturday and three officers were shot Tuesday in Dorchester, leaders from different city faith groups are now asking the community to stand with Boston Police. Catholic, Jewish, Baptist, and Muslim faith leaders calling on the people of Boston to support men and women in uniform Wednesday evening at a vigil outside St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester. The vigil following the shooting of three Boston officers Tuesday during an hours-long stand-off in Dorchester. Another officer also recovering, after he was stabbed in the neck Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call on Ingleside street. All...
BOSTON, MA
thelily.com

Big oil is making violence against Native women worse, COP26 protesters say

GLASGOW, Scotland — Throughout the last week and a half, Indigenous peoples from around the world have been leading protests at the COP26 climate summit. On Tuesday, their aim was specific: They staged a memorial to draw attention to the connection between the oil and mining industries and the ongoing violence toward Indigenous women and queer, transgender and two-spirit people.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

328K+
Followers
131K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy