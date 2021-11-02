CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Numbers Continue To Fluctuate

By George Gale
 5 days ago

(Latest COVID numbers released)....They are for Imperial County. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the numbers released Tuesday morning, active cases of COVID...

COVID Cases Down

(New COVID 19 numbers released)....They were released Thursday morning. The County Public Health Department says active cases of COVID 19 are down. The latest report indicates 426 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County, down from the 514 cases reported Tuesday. There are 34 COVID positive patients hospitalized in Imperial County, with 9 of them in Intensive Care. The number of Delta Variant cases have increased to 554. The numbers iundicate all cases reported since the variant was first encountered in Imperial County. The State Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate a positivity rate of 10.2%. New cases per day per 100,000 population are now at 25.90. COVID vaccines are still encouraged. The total vaccine doses administered in Imperial County are close to 277,000. Those searching for a vaccine can go to vaccinefinder.org or myturn.ca.gov. Information is also available at the County Public Health Department.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
New Supervisorial Districts

(Board approves first reading of the new redistricting ordinance)...The new maps were initially approved this week. New supervisorial District are drawn up every ten years, based on population numbers acquired from the census. The purpose is to ensure every supervisorial district populations are as equal as possible. According to the new numbers, District one includes much of Calexico, with a population of 36,604. The Supervisor for District one is Jesus Eduardo Escobar. District 2, represented by Luis Plancarte includes parts of El Centro and extends west to the County line with San Diego. It has a population of 34,201. Supervisor Michael Kelley's District 3 includes the city of Imperial and extends west to the county line. It has a population 35.585. District 4 is represented by Supervisor Ryan Kelley includes Brawley and extends north to the Riverside County line. It has a population of 33,393. Supervisor Raymond Castillo represents District 5. That district includes parts of Calexico, El Centro, Imperial, Brawley and Holtville and extends north to the Riverside County line and east to the Arizona Border. It has a population of 33,843. The ordinance needs a second reading before it goes into affect.
EL CENTRO, CA
State Has A Program Ready

(Child Vaccinations approved)...The Pfizer vaccine has been determined to be safe for children 5-11 years of age. California Governor Gavin Newsom says the state has a robust Vaccination Program ready to go. He said they are ready to vaccinate the newly eligible Californians. The Governor said the state has allocated more than 1.2 million vaccines for the 5-011 age group and they are setting up 4,000 vaccine sites throughout the state. He said vaccines are being shipped and should be arriving to 500 organizations around the state by Monday. Contact the local Public Health Department for more information.
