COVID Numbers Continue To Fluctuate

(Board approves first reading of the new redistricting ordinance)...The new maps were initially approved this week. New supervisorial District are drawn up every ten years, based on population numbers acquired from the census. The purpose is to ensure every supervisorial district populations are as equal as possible. According to the new numbers, District one includes much of Calexico, with a population of 36,604. The Supervisor for District one is Jesus Eduardo Escobar. District 2, represented by Luis Plancarte includes parts of El Centro and extends west to the County line with San Diego. It has a population of 34,201. Supervisor Michael Kelley's District 3 includes the city of Imperial and extends west to the county line. It has a population 35.585. District 4 is represented by Supervisor Ryan Kelley includes Brawley and extends north to the Riverside County line. It has a population of 33,393. Supervisor Raymond Castillo represents District 5. That district includes parts of Calexico, El Centro, Imperial, Brawley and Holtville and extends north to the Riverside County line and east to the Arizona Border. It has a population of 33,843. The ordinance needs a second reading before it goes into affect.
