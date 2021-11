When you think about addiction recovery, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the luxury rehab centers you see in movies or on celebrity Instagram feeds. But most people can’t afford to drop everything and spend a month or more in an inpatient center, much less afford the price tag of luxury rehab. So how do people who struggle with addiction get effective treatment without stopping their lives or draining their savings?

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO