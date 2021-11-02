CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Dale C. Bintz

nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA – Dale C. Bintz, 81, of Danforth Place, peacefully passed away Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Kristin with the love and support of her family at her side. Dale was born October 1, 1940 in Hogansburg, the daughter of the late Louis...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wenatchee World

Benny Dale Curtis

Benny Dale Curtis, age 71, went home to be with the Lord and join his wife, on October 14, 2021. You are invited to view Ben’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel. com, where you can view his full obituary and share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
wwisradio.com

James Dale Woodworth

James Dale Woodworth, 81, of Sparta, formerly of Tomah and Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021, surrounded by his family at the Serenity House in Tomah. There will be a Military ceremony at 1 pm followed by a celebration of Jim’s life at the Eagle’s Club...
SPARTA, WI
ignatiuswildcats.com

In Memoriam: Dale Gabor '66

Saint Ignatius High School mourns the loss of Mr. Dale Gabor '66, a longtime member of the Languages Department who served as Athletic Director here at Saint Ignatius for 25 years. Today, we remember a man of integrity and faith who always tried to do things the right way. Saint...
OBITUARIES
theperrynews.com

Philip Dale Roberts of Perry

Visitation for Philip Dale Roberts, 82, of Perry will be held from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, with family present from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Rippey United Methodist Church. Philip died Oct. 28, 2021, at...
PERRY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Montana State
nny360.com

Mr. and Mrs. Steve D. Robinson, 50 years

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Steve D. Robinson, Watertown observed their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 6. Mr. Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Robinson; and Evelyn Lincoln, daughter of Ernest and Ella Lincoln, were married on Nov. 6, 1971, in Philadelphia United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charles D. Blankenship officiating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nny360.com

Looking Backward Nov. 5

Nov. 5, 2011: The soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division have a new leader. Maj. Gen. James L. Terry relinquished command of Fort Drum and the division to Maj. Gen. Mark A. Milley during a change-of-command ceremony Friday at Magrath Sports Complex as many local, state and national dignitaries, including Army Secretary John M. McHugh, watched.
CHINA
nny360.com

St. Mary’s Purgatorian Society

OSWEGO - The St. Mary’s Purgatorian Society was established on Nov. 2 by Bishop Douglas J. Lucia Bishop of Syracuse in a Pontifical Solemn High Mass. The intent of the society is to bring relief to the suffering souls in Purgatory by offering the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in their name. It is also the intent, that through prayer, sacrifice, and education, others will learn and remember their obligation to implore God’s mercy on behalf of the poor souls. They encourage the commitment of daily prayer and sacrifice for the benefit of the poor souls. There are two levels of support through membership fees which will defray the cost of the monthly Requiem Mass and the Yearly Pontifical Solemn Requiem Mass. For $30 deceased family members and friends are remembered at three Requiem Masses. For $100 a yearly membership provides full membership and enrollment of deceased family in friends in the Society’s Requiem Masses said monthly throughout the year. Members will be expected to commit to praying the daily prayers for the Holy Souls in Purgatory and will assist in the monthly Requiem Masses at St. Mary’s Parish & Shrine located at 103 W. Seventh St., Oswego. A Pontifical Solemn Requiem Mass is offered annually on Nov. 2 to commemorate all the faithful departed and is celebrated by the Bishop of Syracuse, Bishop Douglas J. Lucia. To enroll in the St. Mary’s Purgatorian Society, make out a check to St. Mary’s Church and indicate whether enrolling in a three-time Mass remembrance or in a one-year membership. Clearly print all the names of the of the deceased family and friends to be remembered. Provide all contact information including mailing address, phone number, and email address for updates and Requiem Mass schedule. Send all information and payment to: St. Mary’s Church, 103 W. Seventh St., Oswego, NY 13126. An online payment option is available by visiting https://www.stmarysoswego.com/purgatorian-society.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy