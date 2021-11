Boasting an instagram bio that says “Fly dangerous,” the Fisher Flock is St. John Fisher’s own student-run athletic hype section. “I’m the one at the games getting fired up and getting people involved,” Dylan Stellmack ‘21, one of the founding members said. According to Stellmack, they aim to “build a supportive community on campus” while also seeing “people actually out there, and putting themselves out there at the games.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO