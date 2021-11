On a beautiful Fall Tuesday, November 2, 2021, our beloved John H. Jorgensen left on his final adventure after a battle with metastatic melanoma. The son of Herbert J. Jorgensen and Harriet Jones Jorgensen, John was born in Hartford on May 11, 1939. He grew up in East Hartford and went to Silver Lane School, Sunset Ridge and was in the first class at the new East Hartford High School on Burnside Avenue.

