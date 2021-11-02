CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lou Williams Reveals He Has Unreleased Music With Kawhi Leonard

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago
Having recently just collaborated on a track with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams is one of the NBA's most notable rappers. Many players dabble in the music scene, including Damian Lillard, Lonzo Ball, and Miles Bridges; however, not every NBA rapper receives features of that caliber.

Just a couple weeks ago, LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard teamed up with NBA YoungBoy, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Polo G, and other rap artists for his first music album 'Culture Jam.' The tape has seven songs, and is co-executive produced by Kawhi himself. In addition to the artists previously mentioned, Kawhi also got features from Rod Wave, A Boogie, Wale, Ty Dolla Sign, Stefflon Don, and NLE Choppa.

In an unexpected Tweet, the official Twitter account for Culture Jam teased a bonus track from Kawhi himself:

While nobody expected Kawhi to hop on the mic, his former teammate Lou Williams recently revealed that the two have some unreleased music together. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Lou said, "I just talked to Kawhi last week, we spoke about some music stuff... his album just came out. He just put a project out, he executive produced a project, and he has a lot of artists on it."

When asked if he knows what's next for Kawhi's music career, Lou said, "I don't wanna tell all his business, because if he wanted it out there he could tell it, but he and I have some stuff in the can. It's just for us, we recorded it just for us."

While it looks like this collaboration with Kawhi and Lou Will isn't set to release publicly, it is fun to know that these former teammates are still maintaining a close relationship through their love for music.

